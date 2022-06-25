16-year-old shot and killed in Brooklyn, police searching for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11993525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time, the parents of her fiance, Brian Laundrie have released his writings in his personal notebook.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police searched for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn early Saturday.Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot near the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Osbourne Street in the Brownsville section just after 3:15 a.m.Responding officers discovered the teen unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said there were no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.----------