16-year-old shot and killed in Brooklyn, police searching for suspect

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot near the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Osbourne Street in the Brownsville section just after 3:15 a.m.
Responding officers discovered the teen unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso.
He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there were no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.
