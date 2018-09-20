Teen stabbed in stomach outside Bronx school

An 18-year-old student was stabbed outside a high school in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.It happened around 1 p.m. at the Roberto Clemente School on 164th Street in the Melrose section.Authorities say the victim had just left the building when he was surrounded by a group of teens who apparently tried to rob him of his cell phone.He was stabbed in the stomach and rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.The Department of Education released the following statement:"Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this troubling incident outside of the JHS 166 school building that occurred after dismissal. We will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, and are working closely with NYPD as they conduct an investigation."There building houses three schools: Bronx Early College for Teaching and Learning, Grant Avenue Elementary School, Science and Technology Academy: A Mott Hall School.----------