Teen fatally stabbed on Manhattan subway platform

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan.It happened at 137th Street and Broadway on Saturday in Hamilton Heights on Saturday just after 3 p.m.The 14-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.