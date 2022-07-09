Teen fatally stabbed on Manhattan subway platform

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan.

It happened at 137th Street and Broadway on Saturday in Hamilton Heights on Saturday just after 3 p.m.



The 14-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

