U.S. & WORLD

Minnesota teenager crashes into building during driving test

A teenager in Buffalo, Minnesota drove her car into a building while taking her driving test.

BUFFALO, Minn. --
A teenager in Buffalo, Minnesota drove her car into a building while taking her driving test.

The 17-year-old girl put her car into drive instead of reverse when she accelerated forward over a curb and into the building that houses the exam office.

The girl's driving instructor was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was able to escape without harm, and luckily, no one in the building was injured.

The Buffalo Police Department shared a photo of the crash scene to Facebook. The photo shows a Chevy Equinox SUV with its front end through the wall of the building.

Police say no charges have been filed against the driver over the crash.

It is not clear if the incident resulted in a failing grade for her exam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddrivingcar accidentcar into building
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News