Teens accused of spraying stolen fire extinguisher into stores in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teens were caught on camera spraying a fire extinguisher into a Crown Heights ice cream shop Saturday night.

Police said the suspects stole the fire extinguisher from a parked school bus just after 9:50 p.m.

They then sprayed it inside Sweet Expressions on Kingston Avenue.

Video shows one teenager holding open the door, laughing, as the other teen squeezes the trigger, releasing the extinguishing agent.

A young girl is seen standing in the path of that spray.



They ran into the neighboring Nori Bar sushi restaurant and did it again

No injuries were reported in either incident

One of the teens, a 16-year-old Yonkers boy, was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

He was charged as a juvenile with petit larceny for the theft of the fire extinguisher.

A second young man fled on foot and is still being sought.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york city
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Tears of joy: NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family
Lawyer: LI doctor with cache of weapons did not threaten wife
State bans floating billboards that frequent NYC waterways
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Show More
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
Search for woman in brazen Brooklyn purse snatching
Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword
More TOP STORIES News