Teens accused of spraying stolen fire extinguisher into stores in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

This perpetrator is wanted for stealing and spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child last night. If seen please call 911 and Shmira @ 718-221-0303 pic.twitter.com/89tEdx3eEV — Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) August 19, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teens were caught on camera spraying a fire extinguisher into a Crown Heights ice cream shop Saturday night.Police said the suspects stole the fire extinguisher from a parked school bus just after 9:50 p.m.They then sprayed it inside Sweet Expressions on Kingston Avenue.Video shows one teenager holding open the door, laughing, as the other teen squeezes the trigger, releasing the extinguishing agent.A young girl is seen standing in the path of that spray.They ran into the neighboring Nori Bar sushi restaurant and did it againNo injuries were reported in either incidentOne of the teens, a 16-year-old Yonkers boy, was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.He was charged as a juvenile with petit larceny for the theft of the fire extinguisher.A second young man fled on foot and is still being sought.----------