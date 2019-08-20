Teens accused of spraying stolen fire extinguisher into stores in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Police said the suspects stole the fire extinguisher from a parked school bus just after 9:50 p.m.
They then sprayed it inside Sweet Expressions on Kingston Avenue.
Video shows one teenager holding open the door, laughing, as the other teen squeezes the trigger, releasing the extinguishing agent.
A young girl is seen standing in the path of that spray.
This perpetrator is wanted for stealing and spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child last night. If seen please call 911 and Shmira @ 718-221-0303 pic.twitter.com/89tEdx3eEV— Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) August 19, 2019
They ran into the neighboring Nori Bar sushi restaurant and did it again
No injuries were reported in either incident
One of the teens, a 16-year-old Yonkers boy, was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.
He was charged as a juvenile with petit larceny for the theft of the fire extinguisher.
A second young man fled on foot and is still being sought.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube