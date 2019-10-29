Teens arrested in brutal assault of 79-year-old man outside Queens library

By Eyewitness News
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested two teens wanted in the brutal assault of a 79-year-old man in Queens.

Police say two teenage boys chased and punched the victim in front of the Cambria Heights Public Library back on October 10th.

The victim suffered a broken femur and broken ribs.

18-year-old Nyziere Lodge was charged with gang assault and disorderly conduct, and a 15-year-old boy was charged with gang assault.

