Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

EAST FLABUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were injured by a firework on a street corner in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. on the corner of Avenue D and East 56th Street.

Police say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were on the corner when they found a firework. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials say it appears the 16-year-old lit the firework and it then exploded in his hand.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his hand and he may have lost some fingers.

The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, including burns to his face, and was also taken to the hospital.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the teens had just left school and ran back to the high school after the incident to ask for help.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york cityteenagersteenfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police look for suspect after Uber driver attacked with hammer
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Woman attacked by man wearing mask on subway platform
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager in wake of Astros scandal
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
Show More
NY rookie firefighter delivers baby during first night on job
What to expect during Tuesday's Democratic debate
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Mom says son experienced hallucinations, heard voices after taking Tamiflu
More TOP STORIES News