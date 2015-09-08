BROOKLYN -- Come celebrate Ovarian Cancer Awareness month by participating in the annual T.E.A.L. Walk/Run/Ride for Ovarian Cancer!
From Sept. 1 to 30, Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer also known as T.E.A.L. will be hosting a virtual National T.E.A.L. Walk/Run/Ride.
Every year at the T.E.A.L. Walk/Run thousands of participants, supporters and volunteers gather at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn to take a united stand against Ovarian Cancer. This year, T.E.A.L will host their first virtual month-long national event that anyone can do from anywhere. Registration is open at tealwalk.org
T.E.A.L. is a grassroots 501C3 not-for-profit organization founded by two sisters from Brooklyn, with the mission to promote public awareness and education of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of Ovarian Cancer, while providing support to survivors and raising funds for research in order to find the cure for Ovarian Cancer. There is no screening test for Ovarian Cancer, and it is the leading cause of death among gynecological cancers.
Through the annual T.E.A.L. Walk/Run and other events throughout the year T.E.A.L. has raised over a million dollars benefiting Ovarian Cancer research and awareness programs. Help this local 501c3 not-for-profit spread awareness, fund research, and save lives by participating in the National Walk/Run/Ride.
T.E.A.L. Walk/Run/Ride for Ovarian Cancer
