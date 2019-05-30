Terrifying screwdriver attack leaves 3 teens hospitalized in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying screwdriver attack in Brooklyn that left three teenagers in the hospital, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.It all started on the subway around 2 a.m. last Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was riding the subway with his two friends, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.They say a man started to make one of the teen girls feel uncomfortable, leading to a verbal dispute.They then exited the subway in Williamsburg and were at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway when they were attacked, according to police.Authorities say the man went on the attack with what is believed to be a screwdriver, stabbing the teen boy in the back of the head and twice in his torso.He also stabbed the 16-year-old girl in her arm and the 17-year-old girl in her torso, police said.They were all able to walk to Woodhull Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Police are offering a $2,500 reward in this case.----------