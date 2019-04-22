Texas mom missing after failing to pick up son from babysitter

MESQUITE, Texas -- A 26-year-old Texas mom was scheduled to pick up her son from the babysitter on Wednesday night, but she never showed up.

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes was reported missing to the police after friends and family made several attempts to reach her by phone.

Reyes' 2017 Jeep Wrangler was found by the Mesquite Police Department on Thursday morning, abandoned in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas. ABC affiliate WFAA obtained surveillance video of the last-known sighting of Reyes near an apartment complex where her car was found.

Reyes' child is being cared for by relatives until she is located, Mesquite police said in a statement.

Reyes was last seen in the video footage talking on a cell phone and wearing a red polo and light blue jeans.

Reyes' stepfather, Dan Fuchs, told WFAA that she recently became a U.S. citizen and is originally from Veracruz, Mexico. He said Reyes also works as a paralegal and was a member of the National Guard.

Police are asking anyone with information on Reyes' whereabouts to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas newsmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News