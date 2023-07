They answered the call when the country needed them the most. Meet the trailblazing ladies who served and protected our freedoms.

Commemorating 75 years of women in the U.S. armed services

HOUSTON, Texas -- In 1948, President Harry Truman signed into law the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

In the years since, women have excelled in the U.S. armed forces. Houston city leaders celebrated the 75th anniversary of the act on June 12th by recognizing a group of trailblazing ladies.

You can hear their stories of service in the video above.