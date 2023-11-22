Etiquette tips to navigate Thanksgiving dinner table conversation

Myka Meier, Founder at Beaumont Etiquette, shares some tips for boths guests and hosts.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family and friends, sharing a good meal, and giving thanks.

However, it can also mean facing awkward conversations, navigating tough topics, or challenges that come with hosting many people.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to help answer some top etiquette questions ahead the holiday.

She suggests:

- Set the Tone Early

- Agree to disagree

- Avoid known landmines

- Use humor wisely

- Have conversation starters ready

