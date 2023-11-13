11 essentials you need to host Thanksgiving this year from Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
If you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, you may not know where to start. Bringing the family together for a meal comes with a lot of work. That is why we have gathered a list of essentials you need, including decor and baking necessities.
This maple leaf table runner will add a touch of festive fun to your monotone dining table.
Charger plates can transform a simple table setting into a stylish and elegant one.
Want some festive accents arround the home? These hanging decorations are perfect.
These fall velvet pumpkins can be used on a mantle or as a table centerpiece. The bright colors and soft velvet will liven up your home.
This pie server is made of rust-resistant stainless steel and features a serrated edge to cut through dense crust.
These glass gravy boats are elegant, durable, and perfect for your homemade gravy.
This 19-inch oval-shaped turkey roaster pan can hold up to 20 pounds. It comes in 5 different sizes, is chemical-free and dishwasher safe.
Serving a big crowd? This pack of disposable plates napkins and cups serves 50 guests and makes clean up easy.
This autumn themed platter is great for serving anything from turkey to light appetizers.
This 4-cup fat separator is great for easily separate the fat from meat and broth to make homemade gravy - plus it's easy to clean.
These ceramic pie pans are made for homemade fruit pies and pot pies. You can put this dish into your freezer or microwave - and it's oven safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.
