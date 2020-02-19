Arts & Entertainment

The Vault: Beatlemania sweeps nation during band's first trip to New York in 1964

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 50 years ago, Beatlemania swept over the nation when the legendary band made their first visit to New York City.

On Feb. 7, 1964, the band's four members: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, touched down at JFK International Airport and were greeted by swarms of adoring fans sporting the Beatles' signature hairstyle.

Young fans from this side of the Atlantic loved everything about the band, from their British accents to their haircuts -- even if their parents didn't like it.

This Eyewitness News report by Joel Siegel covered the 15th anniversary of the Beatles' visit, and captured the craze and excitement of the time as well as the continued enthusiasm for the band more than a decade later.

Even in 1979, fans of the band continued to show their Beatles pride by staging coast-to-coast Beatles fests, which drew thousands of fans and collectors.

The Beatles didn't change the world, but they provided the music Siegel said.
