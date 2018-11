RELATED STORIES

The death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire has reached historic levels.With 29 people killed, the massive blaze is one of the two deadliest of any single fire in state history, though a series of wildfires in Northern California wine country last fall killed 44 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes.The Camp Fire is currently 25% contained. More than 200 people remain missing, especially in and around the hard-hit town of Paradise in Butte County.Sol Bechtold drove from shelter to shelter looking for his mother, Joanne Caddy, a 75-year-old widow whose house burned down along with the rest of her neighborhood in Magalia, just north of Paradise. She lived alone and did not drive.As he drove through the smoke and haze to yet another shelter, he said, "I'm also under a dark emotional cloud. Your mother's somewhere and you don't know where she's at. You don't know if she's safe."The only other wildfire to cause 29 deaths in California was the Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles County 25 years ago.Here are the deadliest wildfires in California history Deaths: 29Structures destroyed: 6,713Acres burned: 113,000Deaths: 29Structures destroyed: 0Acres burned: 47Deaths: 25Structures destroyed: 2,900Acres burned: 1,600Deaths: 22Structures destroyed: 5,643Acres burned: 36,807Deaths: 15Structures destroyed: 2,820Acres burned: 273,246Deaths: 15Structures destroyed: 0Acres burned: 1,340Deaths: 12Structures destroyed: 0Acres burned: 2,028Deaths: 11Structures destroyed: 0Acres burned: 13.145Deaths: 11Structures destroyed: 0Acres burned: 43,904Deaths: 10Structures destroyed: 10Acres burned: 105,855