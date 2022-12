Ice skating rink opens at NY Hall of Science in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- The New York Hall of Science in Queens is officially opening its holiday skating rink Saturday.

Instead of ice, the rink is made of an eco-friendly polymer-based material.

That means skaters will be able to enjoy it in a warm, indoor climate-controlled building.

The rink is open Wednesday through Sunday until March.

