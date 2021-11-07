Community & Events

Rockefeller Center ice rink reopens to skaters in New York City

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City holiday icon is reopening for the season.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center reopened Saturday to ice skaters.

Admission prices range from $20 to $54 per person, depending on the date and time of day.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from outside the Tri-State area.



Skate rentals are also available for $10 or guests can bring their own ice skates.

The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Proof of vaccination is not required since the activity is outdoors.


