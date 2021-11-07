Rockefeller Center ice rink reopens to skaters in New York City

The Rink at Rockefeller Center reopened Saturday to ice skaters.
Admission prices range from $20 to $54 per person, depending on the date and time of day.
RELATED | 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Maryland for the 1st time ever
Skate rentals are also available for $10 or guests can bring their own ice skates.
The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Proof of vaccination is not required since the activity is outdoors.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip