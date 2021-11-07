Rockefeller Center ice rink reopens to skaters in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11199064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from outside the Tri-State area.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City holiday icon is reopening for the season.The Rink at Rockefeller Center reopened Saturday to ice skaters.Admission prices range from $20 to $54 per person, depending on the date and time of day.Skate rentals are also available for $10 or guests can bring their own ice skates.The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.Proof of vaccination is not required since the activity is outdoors.----------