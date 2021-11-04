2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Maryland for the 1st time ever

For the first time ever, the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Maryland.
The Norway Spruce from Elkton will be cut down on Thursday, November 11.
It's due to arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 13.
After being wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit on Wednesday, December 1.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display to the public until Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! For the first time ever, the tree is from Maryland. The 79-ft Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov 11 and arrive at Rock Center Nov 13. Click for tree lighting details and more on our @habitat_org partnership.https://t.co/oxqHEmHWQC pic.twitter.com/Hyv5FWKqrf— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 4, 2021
