2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Maryland for the 1st time ever

AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from outside the Tri-State area.For the first time ever, the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Maryland.The Norway Spruce from Elkton will be cut down on Thursday, November 11.It's due to arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 13.After being wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit on Wednesday, December 1.The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display to the public until Sunday, January 16, 2022.----------