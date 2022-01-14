disney+ streaming service

Tim Allen to reprise his 'Santa Clause' role in new limited series coming to Disney+

By Alex Meier
BURBANK, Calif. -- Time to break out the milk and cookies: Tim Allen is reprising the beloved role of Scott Calvin from "The Santa Clause" in a new Disney+ original limited series, the streaming service announced Friday.

The "Home Improvement" and "Toy Story" actor first stepped into Santa suit in the 1994 film "The Santa Clause." He went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

The first film centers around a divorced dad who learns that he must become the new Santa Claus. The Disney+ series will revisit Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday as he's "realizing that he can't be Santa forever."

"He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," according to Disney+.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

Jack Burditt is the executive producer and showrunner. Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.

The full cast and release date have yet to be announced.

