Experience the holiday magic at this pop-up inspired by Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses"

Now through 01/15, Watermark at Pier 15 will transform into Santa Claus' headquarters at the North Pole to celebrate "The Santa Clauses," now streaming on Disney+.

NEW YORK -- Bundle up in your most festive clothing and get ready to experience a winter wonderland.

Now through January 15, Bucket Listers is bringing the North Pole to New York City at Watermark Pier 15. The immersive holiday pop-up is inspired by the new Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses."

"When you come down to our Winter Wonderland you can experience all kinds of moments from the new Disney+ series," says Derek Berry, Head of Experience at Bucket Listers.

"We have Santa Clause's hallway, we have Santa Clause's fireplace, we have the Santa's workshop and there are just sprinkled fun moments all throughout the place that are little easter eggs moments for nostalgic fans and the new ones as well," he adds.

Guests will be able to experience delicious hot chocolate, seasonal sweet treats, and even take photos with Santa himself on the weekends. "We want people to feel merry," says Berry. "Come with your friends, come with your family, it's for all ages," he adds.

Tickets for "The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland" are available for purchase at bucketlisters.com. "We suggest people dress a little bit warmer because it is outdoors," Berry explains. "You can also opt for a glass house which is heated and a little bit warmer for your experience."

Don't miss the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ original series "The Santa Clauses," a continuation of the classic film starring Tim Allen, now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.