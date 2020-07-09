Society

Be Kind: Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant

By Eyewitness News
OCEAN GROVE, New Jersy (WABC) -- A massive tip at a Jersey Shore restaurant captured the attention of our Be Kind campaign.

A longtime customer of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove left a $1,000 gratuity on a $43 tab.


He also wrote a note thanking the owner for delicious food and great smiles.

The message brought the owner of the place to tears.


If you do the math, the tip is more than 2,300% of the bill.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean grovejersey shorenew jerseyrestaurantrestaurantsbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Lives Matter' to be painted on 5th Ave today
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway
Woman brutally attacked from behind with own cane in NYC
Man fatally shot on Upper West Side
Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name
Show More
Video shows robber violently beating cellphone store worker
Mayor outlines NYC Schools reopening plan amid president's pushback
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records today
Coronavirus Updates: NY malls could reopen on Friday, but not in NYC
New video of sex assault suspect in Washington Heights
More TOP STORIES News