NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are hunting for four thieves who have been targeting fruit stands in Manhattan.
The NYPD released photos of four teens they want to question about the robberies on the Upper East Side and Murray Hill.
Investigators say the suspects struck at least four times in December.
In each case they approached the fruit stand and took cash from the fruit sellers' pockets, making off with a total of over $700.
In one case, police say one of the suspects tripped the victim as he tried to chase them.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
