Video of New Jersey police officer threatening to beat man goes viral

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video of NJ police officer threatening to beat man goes viral

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating one of their officers after he was caught on camera threatening to beat a man during an argument.

An encounter that was caught on camera has gone viral, being viewed over 180,000 times as an Elizabeth police officer gets into a verbal confrontation with a man accused of a hit and run accident.

But the accused man turned out to be the wrong person and then the officer, identified as the grandson of a council member, kept up the ugly argument.

In the video, the officer could be heard saying "I'll come back here, 8 o'clock, and I'll woop -- I'll dust you off all up and down these streets."

The person being threatened did not want to go on camera, but told Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson, that when cops arrived, he came out of his apartment on his own.

ALSO READ | Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter's death
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold other accountable for her daughter's death. Sandra Bookman has more.



Minutes later, the victim of the hit-and-run arrived and told police that the man they were talking to was not responsible for the accident. But that wasn't enough for the officer to back down.
The police department's internal affairs investigation is underway.

Sources say the officer has been on the force since 2017 and is a long-time resident of Elizabeth.

ALSO READ | New York woman travels 1,000 miles to reunite with dog missing for 5 years
EMBED More News Videos

A New York woman traveled 1,000 miles to Henderson, Tennessee to reunite with her lost dog after 5 years.



He been placed on leave for now. Local activists want the community to know about the officer's behavior and say it is time for retraining.


"That's a person that needs to be counseled and retrained, those are the things. I'm not asking for him to be fired," community activist Salaam Ismial said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethnew jerseyunion countyviral videotiktokcaught on videopolice officerpolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Baby girl shot during gun fight in the Bronx, police source says
AccuWeather Alert: Messy morning
Deadly Bronx house explosion caught on camera
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims
Show More
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated
Local twins semi-finalists for one of the top science prizes in U.S.
Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail
Third teen sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
More TOP STORIES News