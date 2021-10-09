New Jersey woman fighting for her life after being attacked by mugger in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey is fighting for her life after being attacked by a mugger in New York City.

Police say 26-year-old Jermaine Foster was arrested for a pair of incidents Friday.

In the first, authorities say Foster pushed his way into a 30-year-old woman's apartment on Sixth Avenue and 39th street just after 12 p.m.

They say he demanded money, broke several items and ended up stealing $15 before fleeing.

About an hour later around 1:20 p.m., the same suspect stole a cell phone from a 39-year-old woman at the corner of 41st Street and Broadway in Times Square.

As he fled, police say he knocked down a 58-year-old woman in front of 1435 Broadway.

The victim from Bayonne, New Jersey is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

The suspect was caught a short distance away by two officers.

He's currently being held at the Midtown South Precinct and has been charged for both incidents, which include robbery, burglary and assault.


