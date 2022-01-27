17-year-old arrested for carrying gun on subway train in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
17-year-old arrested for carrying gun on subway train in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was caught with a gun on a subway train in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was caught when the train arrived in the Times Square 42nd Street station just after 2:50 p.m.

A rider who got off the train alerted a police officer on the northbound platform.

They said that a man on the car had a gun.

Officers stopped the rider and took him into custody.


