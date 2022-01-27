17-year-old arrested for carrying gun on subway train in Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11505431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was caught with a gun on a subway train in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.The suspect was caught when the train arrived in the Times Square 42nd Street station just after 2:50 p.m.A rider who got off the train alerted a police officer on the northbound platform.They said that a man on the car had a gun.Officers stopped the rider and took him into custody.----------