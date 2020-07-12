Toddler mauled by dog celebrates birthday with surgeon

A toddler who was mauled by a dog back in March celebrated her second birthday Sunday on Long Island alongside the plastic surgeon who performed life-changing surgery on her.

Alessia Sansotto suffered multiple fractures to the bones in her face and torn tendons in her eye when she was attacked by a family member's pit bull on March 6.

"It wasn't my kid, it wasn't her, it was destructive and horrific, it was really, really bad," Dianna Sansotto said.

While at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, Alessia's aunt, Angelina, started a Go Fund Me page and posted about her niece on Instagram and tagged the hospital.

"Doctor Rachel saw it, they became friends, my sister spoke to her, it was like a godsend," Sansotto said.

Dr. Rachel Ruotolo, a pediatric plastic surgeon, who specializes in craniofacial surgery is based on Long Island.

She gets requests from parents all over the world, but this was different.

"There are some kids, it's heart-wrenching, that I can't help, this is right here in my backyard and my specialty, it's all I do, not even a question," Dr. Ruotolo said.

Dr. Ruotolo was part of the team that operated on Alessia, at one point using a piece of the little girl's rib to reconstruct a portion of her eye socket.

"I'm not just these kids' surgeon, I become part of their life and there is a huge emotional part of what I do with the parents," Dr. Ruotolo said.

Alessia will need more surgery, because of her age, things may be stable now but as she grows things will shift.

Dr. Rachel says she's there for the long haul.

"I go 'you're not retiring anytime soon, are you? I need you for a long time.' She's forever in our life," Sansotto said. "Anybody that looks at Alessia for the rest of her life is looking at what she's done, so forever I am grateful to her."
