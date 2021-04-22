2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State during Wednesday's severe weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10535959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

Two tornadoes touched down in the Tri-State area during Wednesday afternoon's severe weather.The tornadoes were confirmed in Amenia, Dutchess County, and Bulls Bridge to southern Kent, Litchfield County in Connecticut just before 3 p.m.The National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado briefly touched down north of Bulls Bridge and moved into South Kent.The damage mostly consisted of downed tree limbs.One homeowner lost art of a solid wooden fence and a car tent canopy was blown away by the strong winds, though no damage was reported to buildings.Around the same time, an EF-1 formed just south of Amenia and moved into the village.Nine homes were damaged, including the roof and one side of a home which were struck by wind-blown debris.The tornado also ripped the roof off a restaurant.----------