2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State during Wednesday's severe weather

EMBED <>More Videos

Tornadoes touch down in NY, CT

Two tornadoes touched down in the Tri-State area during Wednesday afternoon's severe weather.

The tornadoes were confirmed in Amenia, Dutchess County, and Bulls Bridge to southern Kent, Litchfield County in Connecticut just before 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado briefly touched down north of Bulls Bridge and moved into South Kent.

The damage mostly consisted of downed tree limbs.

One homeowner lost art of a solid wooden fence and a car tent canopy was blown away by the strong winds, though no damage was reported to buildings.

Around the same time, an EF-1 formed just south of Amenia and moved into the village.

Nine homes were damaged, including the roof and one side of a home which were struck by wind-blown debris.

The tornado also ripped the roof off a restaurant.

OTHER NEWS | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnew yorkdutchess countyameniatornado
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News