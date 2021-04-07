Tourist from Kansas shot in Manhattan, person of interest in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10490555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The women were found inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue, where a nine-year-old girl called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder in Midtown Manhattan overnight Wednesday, and police said a person of interest is in custody.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street as the man returned to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia.Police say the assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person but missed and struck 44-year-old Chris Ruby instead.The shot fractured his collarbone and his shoulder blade, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.He was released before an afternoon flight home and spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News, an interview that can be seen during Eyewitness News at Noon.He said it was his first trip to New York City, and while he is not a fan of either the Mets or the Phillies, he is a baseball fan who wants to see a game in every stadium.The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue, and police said later in the day that a person of interest was taken into custody.----------