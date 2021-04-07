Man believed to be tourist from Kansas shot in Midtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10490555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The women were found inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue, where a nine-year-old girl called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder in Midtown Manhattan.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.The victim, believed to be a tourist, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.So far, no arrests have been made.----------