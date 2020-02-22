How to get a Sneak Peek at 2020's 6 hottest holiday toy trends

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5969882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth got a sneak peek at 2020's hottest toy trends.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The largest toy show in the western hemisphere is underway at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, featuring the hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season.Ali Mierzejewski, the Editor-In-Chief of the Toy Insider, offered a sneak peek on the six hottest toy trends popping up this year. Expect to see a wide range of themes; interactive toys are predicted to be highest on wish lists.--Hasbro launches a collection of figures in the likeness of the incredibly popular The Child character from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Figures include Star Wars The Child 6.5-inch Figure, Star Wars The Bounty Collection, The Child 2.2-inch Collectibles, and Star Wars: The Black Series The Child Figure.--Crayola Paper Carnation hands-on educational toy lets kids learn about the science of water "wicking" as they create colorful, playful flowers.--Blues Clues & You remote control plush toy includes Josh's iconic Handy DandyGuitar. Blue dances along to music, moving her head, lifting her ears and paws up and down and wiggling her bottom from side to side.--Pizza Party Throwdown by Hog Wild is a crazy new pizza toppings game! Players have 30 seconds to "throw" their ingredients onto the rotating pizza game board.--Uni-Verse Toy figurines that turn to slime when they come in contact with water.--Mip-Arcade Robot can play basketball with your child and their friends. MiP Arcade has kept the best features from the original--like self-balancing, driving, and dancing--and learned new skills. He now plays basketball and has more than 35 mini-games included in the all-new MiP Arcade app that will keep you playing for hours on end.----------