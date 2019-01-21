CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --A subway station entrance in Manhattan is currently closed after a tractor trailer slammed into it on Monday morning.
Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning from Sixth Avenue to West 23rd Street in Chelsea and struck the station gate.
Workers soon removed the tractor trailer to open up the road to traffic.
One entrance to the southbound F and M platform at 23rd Street is closed as authorities check its structural integrity.
