Tractor trailer driver loses control, slams into Chelsea subway entrance

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say the driver lost control while turning from Sixth Avenue to West 23rd Street in Chelsea and struck the station gate.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A subway station entrance in Manhattan is currently closed after a tractor trailer slammed into it on Monday morning.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning from Sixth Avenue to West 23rd Street in Chelsea and struck the station gate.

Workers soon removed the tractor trailer to open up the road to traffic.

One entrance to the southbound F and M platform at 23rd Street is closed as authorities check its structural integrity.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mtasubwaytractor traileraccidentChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Cookie money stolen from New Jersey Girl Scout troop
Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
Show More
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Man convicted of killing estranged wife in NJ as son watched
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
More News