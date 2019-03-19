1 person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hempstead in Nassau County.The vehicles collided in the area of Acacia Avenue and Baldwin Road around midnight.Police remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. His car came to rest in a parking lot between two buildings.Another person was treated for a non-life threatening injury.Baldwin Road was closed for the investigation.----------