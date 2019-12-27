Traffic

2 NJ state police cruisers, several others crash on I-80 in Paterson

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey State Police cruisers and several other vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Exit 58 Madison Avenue in Paterson.

No serious injuries are reported.

Traffic backups in the area were extensive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

