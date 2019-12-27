PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey State Police cruisers and several other vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Exit 58 Madison Avenue in Paterson.
No serious injuries are reported.
Traffic backups in the area were extensive.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 NJ state police cruisers, several others crash on I-80 in Paterson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News