Traffic

NYPD officers hurt after cruiser crashes into a pole in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Crash leaves 2 NYPD officers hurt

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were hurt after a police cruiser crashed into a pole in the Bronx.

Citizen app video showed the vehicle with extensive front-end damage Sunday night at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue.

It happened at 9 p.m.



The two injured officers were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions, or what may have led to the crash.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxofficer injurednypdtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 injured, including 2 cops, in separate violent subway attacks in NYC
County executives ask Cuomo to follow CDC rules on masks
Rally calls for removal of Long Island officials over Pride flag
COVID Updates: 'Open Boulevards' program to expand outdoor activities in NYC
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
How to stop those unwanted robocalls
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Show More
Wildfire consumes 900 acres in South Jersey
Some families to receive monthly child payments beginning in July
Full-time subway service is back!
Video: Gunman opens fire inside apartment building
NYPD hosts free self-defense class to help support Asian community
More TOP STORIES News