5 hurt, including 2 pedestrians, when car slams into NYC store; Driver flees

One of the drivers then fled the scene on foot, police said.
It happened on 3rd Street in Park Slope, where a Pontiac and GMC SUV collided.
TOP NEWS: Popular infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
The sedan crashed into the store, while the GMC struck a 47-year-old female bicyclist and a 30-year-old man on a scooter.
Three people in the SUV and the two pedestrians were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the occupants of the Pontiac, which had Florida plates, fled the scene.
Eight families who live in the apartments above the store have been relocated, and the buildings department is evaluating the shop to determine if it is structurally sound.
ALSO READ: Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip