5 hurt, including 2 pedestrians, when car slams into NYC store; Driver flees

Car slams into NYC store, driver flees

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were hurt, including two pedestrians, when a car crash sent one vehicle careening into a Brooklyn storefront Monday morning.

One of the drivers then fled the scene on foot, police said.

It happened on 3rd Street in Park Slope, where a Pontiac and GMC SUV collided.

The sedan crashed into the store, while the GMC struck a 47-year-old female bicyclist and a 30-year-old man on a scooter.

Three people in the SUV and the two pedestrians were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the occupants of the Pontiac, which had Florida plates, fled the scene.

Eight families who live in the apartments above the store have been relocated, and the buildings department is evaluating the shop to determine if it is structurally sound.

trafficnew york citypark slopebrooklynhit and runpedestrian struckcar into buildingtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
