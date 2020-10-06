3 dead, 1 injured in South Ozone Park car crash into fence and tree

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6810396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The car crashed into a fence in South Ozone Park, Queens.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were killed and one other injured in a crash in Queens.It happened early Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m. on North Conduit Avenue at 122nd Street in South Ozone Park.Eyewitness News obtained video that shows the spot where the Nissan Altima slammed into a fence and tree.Three people, a man and two women, were pronounced dead at the scene.A 24-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.----------