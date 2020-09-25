Victims identified in crash that killed 16-year-old girl, 2 men in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County Friday.
Those killed have been identified as Garibaldi Reyes-Jerez, 22, of West 170th Street, Manhattan; John Pena-Martinez, 24, of Creston Avenue, Bronx; and Maria Vasquez-Guzman, 16, of Grand Concourse, Bronx.
They were passengers in a vehicle driven by Yordany Bautista-Hernandez, 21, of Tiebout Avenue, Bronx, who suffered minor injuries.
Police say numerous calls came in just before 2:30 a.m. alerting them to to the crash in the eastbound lanes in Mount Vernon, near the Hutchinson River Parkway.
Officers found a wrecked blue Toyota in the center lane and discovered the 16-year-old victim in the wreckage.
The bodies of the 22-year-old and 24-year-old were found outside the vehicle.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
