3 dead in 2-car crash on I-80 in Parsippany, New Jersey

By
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery two-car crash in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The cars collided in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 just before 2 a.m. Friday.

The vehicles caught fire, and the three people became trapped in their car.

Firefighters put out the flames. A fourth person suffered injuries.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash.

I-80 eastbound express lanes are closed at exit 45.

