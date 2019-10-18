PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery two-car crash in Parsippany, New Jersey.
The cars collided in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 just before 2 a.m. Friday.
The vehicles caught fire, and the three people became trapped in their car.
Firefighters put out the flames. A fourth person suffered injuries.
New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash.
I-80 eastbound express lanes are closed at exit 45.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 dead in 2-car crash on I-80 in Parsippany, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News