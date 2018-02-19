TRAFFIC

3 Manhattan B and C subway stations to close in April for renovation work

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a commuter alert for subway riders who rely on the B and C train lines.

The MTA says the B and C will close at three stations in Manhattan beginning in April for renovation work.

The line will close at 72nd Street, 86th Street and 110th Street.

The MTA says the renovations could take up to six months but are necessary changes.

In a statement, the MTA said: "This is a program that allows us to do essential work to preserve these stations for the next generation. This will allow us to get in and get out, doing work quickly over the course of months instead of years."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaymtamass transitManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News