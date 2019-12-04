40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by an out-of-control SUV in Downtown Brooklyn Wednesday morning.Authorities say the victim was attempting to cross Pearl Street at Willoughby Street around 9:25 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Expedition.The vehicle continued down Pearl Street, a dead end street, crashing into scaffolding at the end of the block.The scaffolding then toppled onto a pedestrian plaza, where luckily no injuries were reported.The woman was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.The accident is under investigation.----------