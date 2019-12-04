Traffic

40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by an out-of-control SUV in Downtown Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was attempting to cross Pearl Street at Willoughby Street around 9:25 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Expedition.

The vehicle continued down Pearl Street, a dead end street, crashing into scaffolding at the end of the block.

The scaffolding then toppled onto a pedestrian plaza, where luckily no injuries were reported.

The woman was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

