Agreement announced for new NJ Transit rail station in North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNWICK, New Jersey -- An agreement has been reached to build a new train station along New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor Line.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a memorandum of understanding Wednesday between the state and the Middlesex County Improvement Authority for the station at the North Brunswick Transit Village, a retail and residential center on the site of the former Johnson & Johnson facility along Route 1.

Some preliminary work will be funded with $50 million from the state's Transportation Trust Fund.

The total cost of the project and when it will be completed are unknown. New Jersey Transit will vote on the agreement at its board meeting next month.

The Northeast Corridor is NJ Transit's busiest line and serves 14 stations between Trenton and New York's Penn Station.

