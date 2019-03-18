Astoria Blvd subway station in Queens closes down for 9 months

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Subway riders who take the N and W trains from Queens to Manhattan are now facing a tougher commute.
One of the stops, the Astoria Blvd station, is now closed for the next nine months.
The station is shut down until the end of the year for major upgrades.
"Unfortunately we have to deal with the MTA's renovation process and in the end, it'll be good," said commuter Gus Munez. "But it's a pain in the butt to deal with in the meantime."
The MTA says the work is part of a multi-phase project to restore the well-traveled Astoria line. The agency insists it warned commuters early on of the changes.
Officials say the $95 million project includes adding four new elevators, making the station the first to be 100% accessible for commuters wheelchairs, suitcases, and baby strollers.
The work also includes raising the mezzanine that regularly gets hit by trucks.
Some shop owners are very concerned about the impact on their business. Lieqat Khan runs a convenience store just steps from the station.
"Nine months, we're going to lose a lot of money and a lot of our customers will leave," he said. "Plus property tax, plus bills. Who's going to pay that?"
However, many realize that to keep the stations current and safe, they have to deal with the inconvenience.
"I've seen the outcomes of Broadway and 36 Avenue so that has been an amazing turnaround and it's really good service that is in order now but the process itself is a long haul," said Munez.
It is a popular location for people to catch the M60 bus to LaGuardia Airport. The bus is still there, but customers are advised to get off the subway at the stop before or after Astoria Blvd and walk over to take the bus.
