MTA releases final Bronx bus system overhaul proposal

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The MTA released its final proposal on Tuesday to redesign the Bronx bus network, which includes three new routes and eliminates hundreds of unnecessary stops.
The bus changes are expected to impact nearly 700,000 Bronx riders throughout the borough.
Bronx bus routes have had little change since they were either converted from trolley lines nearly 100 years ago or were integrated into the MTA from private companies decades ago.
The redesign is said to address riders' desires for fewer bus stops, better crosstown connections, and more direct service.
"We are proposing a new Bronx bus network with higher frequency, more coverage and more points of transfer," said Craig Cipriano, acting MTA Bus Company President and Senior Vice President for Buses of NYC Transit. "This redesign is a dynamic customer-focused initiative that we will continue to refine as customers respond to changes."
Some of the proposed changes include adding two new local routes, the Bx25 and M125, in underserved neighborhoods and also adds a new Manhattan-Bronx express route, the BxM5.
While some routes will add stops to increase connections to the subway and different buses, other routes will reduce excessive stops to speed up travel times. However, stops serving areas such as retirement communities, hospitals, or schools will not be eliminated to avoid burdening riders.
The proposal also plans to divert two express routes, the BxM2 and BxM18, to the Henry Hudson Parkway to avoid congestion along Madison and Fifth avenues.
The MTA Board is expected to vote on the plan before any changes are made next year.
To read the full details of the plan, visit MTA.info/BronxBusRedesign/
