Car ends up standing on its front end after crash on GSP

Photo shows vehicle upright on its front bumper after an accident on the Garden State Parkway on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Jersey Sure News Network)

A serious accident created quite a sight on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. between exits 82 and 81 in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway.

At least 2 vehicles were involved, one of which ended up overturned, resting on its front end.

No immediate word on injuries.

The accident caused a big back-up on the Parkway for more than an hour.

