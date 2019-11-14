Contract talks break down between TWU, MTA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Talks between Transport Workers Union Local 100 and the MTA have broken down after both sides have been meeting for the last three days, officials say.
The transit union president claims that the MTA contract demands have "only made the already tense situation worse."
The union released a statement Thursday evening about MTA Chairman Pat Foye.
"These two days of bargaining have actually set us back," union president Tony Utano said. "Foye presented us with a new set of demands today that are substantially worse than the insulting package he threw across the table three months ago. Foye not only appears unwilling to negotiate in good faith, he is intentionally spoiling for a confrontation."
No new talks are scheduled.
The main issues are wages, pension and health benefits, but it all comes amid rising tensions at the MTA and accusations of widespread overtime abuse.
On October 30, members of Transport Workers Union Local 100 rallied outside MTA headquarters, from bus drivers and subway operators to station cleaners and track inspectors. All of them, working without a contract for nearly six months.
MTA officials claimed they have been bargaining in good faith. But unionized workers from the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North are also working without contracts.
