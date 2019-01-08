Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge set for Saturday

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --The controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is scheduled for Saturday.
Explosive charges will be used to safely detonate support columns on the bridge's east anchor span, said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
Specialty marine salvage equipment will then be utilized to remove the material from Hudson River in the following weeks.
"Westchester County residents should not be alarmed by the plans for demolition, as the process is being handled in a careful, safe manner," said Latimer. "The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 2,500 foot safety radius around the site, and no residential areas are within that safety zone. Drivers should expect a slowdown, and are being strongly encouraged to avoid I-287 and other connecting roads during the demolition process."
Ramps leading onto the adjacent Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be closed between around 9 and 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The new Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.
The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats.
But experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.
If the weather is bad on Saturday, the demolition will be done on Sunday.
From 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., the Hudson River's main navigation channel will close.
The New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) will close for approximately 45 minutes between Exit 9 (Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Route 9) in Westchester County and Exit 11 (Nyack, South Nyack, US Route 9W) in Rockland County.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes on the day of the demolition. The closures will be lifted once it is determined that the area is safe to reopen to traffic.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
