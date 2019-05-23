Crossing guard struck, injured in Cranford, New Jersey

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school crossing guard is hospitalized after police say that person was struck by an 86-year-old motorist at an intersection in Cranford.It happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday in a clearly marked school crossing at Walnut and Blake avenues.Investigators say the guard, who was wearing a traffic safety vest and carrying a "stop" paddle, had stopped traffic in a crosswalk to allow a student to pass when the incident happened.The guard suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.There was no immediate word on their condition.Police say charges are pending against the motorist, identified as an 86-year-old man from Union County who was driving a 2003 Cadillac.The Cranford Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating.----------