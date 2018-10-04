JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Governor Andrew Cuomo made a big announcement Thursday that he says centers on transforming John F. Kennedy International Airport into "a world-class airport worthy of New York."
The $13 billion plan to redevelop JFK Airport in Queens will include combining eight terminals into two.
Cuomo called the airport outdated and said there will be a North and South terminal by 2023, which will allow construction of a new road taking them to a consolidated terminal layout.
"The spaghetti bowl of JFK, with all those signs, it's just impossible," Cuomo said. "JFK has been outdated all of my life."
The new passenger facilities will feature significantly larger waiting areas with high ceilings, natural light and modern architecture coupled with interior green space, exhibits and art featuring iconic New York landmarks and local artists.
Retail, restaurants and bars will include locally-based restaurateurs, craft beverage options and Taste NY stores. Free, high-speed Wi-Fi and an abundance of charging stations throughout the terminals will enable passengers to stay connected at each step of their journey.
State-of-the-art technological improvements will be part of the terminal upgrades, with security enhancements such as radiation detection and next-generation identification of unattended packages.
JFK served a record 59 million passengers last year, up 23 percent from 48 million passengers in 2008.
The plan does not involve adding flights or runways, which are said to be sufficient to handle projected passenger growth through 2035, when the airport expects to serve 80 million passengers.
