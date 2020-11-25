Traffic

Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg, Brooklyn identified

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a blown tire on a BMW caused a three car crash that killed a driver in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The vehicles collided in the 600 block of Grand Street at around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators say a BMW 7 series traveling west on Grand Street blew its rear right tire, causing the driver to lose control, cross into the eastbound lane and strike a Honda Odyssey van and a Honda Element.

The Odyssey careened into a tree, killing the 26-year-old driver. He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

The NYPD identified the victim as Alexander Ulloa-Toribio of Brooklyn.

The 30-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 30-year-old male passenger, were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

34-year-old driver of the Element was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed.

