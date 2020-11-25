Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg, Brooklyn identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8233878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has the latest on a shooting in Queens that left two NYPD officers shot and a suspect killed.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a blown tire on a BMW caused a three car crash that killed a driver in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.The vehicles collided in the 600 block of Grand Street at around 1:15 a.m.Investigators say a BMW 7 series traveling west on Grand Street blew its rear right tire, causing the driver to lose control, cross into the eastbound lane and strike a Honda Odyssey van and a Honda Element.The Odyssey careened into a tree, killing the 26-year-old driver. He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.The NYPD identified the victim as Alexander Ulloa-Toribio of Brooklyn.The 30-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 30-year-old male passenger, were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.34-year-old driver of the Element was not injured.The crash remains under investigation.No charges have been filed.----------