Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The vehicles collided in the 600 block of Grand Street in Williamsburg at around 1:15 a.m.
One of the vehicles jumped the sidewalk and struck a tree.
One of the drivers was killed.
The other occupants of the cars were being treated for various injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
No charges have been filed.
